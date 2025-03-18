11:19
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive 188 units of equipment on lease in 2025

Agricultural producers have received 7,073 units of equipment worth 18.38 billion soms, including 188 units worth 886.1 million soms in 2025 through leasing projects implemented with state support. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, all types of agricultural machinery and processing equipment are provided to farmers on preferential lease terms through banks. The lease period is up to seven years with an annual interest rate of 6 percent.
