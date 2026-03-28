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Kyrgyzstan's leasing market nearly doubles, reaching 14.8 billion soms

In 2025, leasing in Kyrgyzstan grew significantly: 28 companies signed 6,900 contracts, 1.9 times higher than in 2024. The total value of transactions reached 14.8 billion soms, a two-fold increase, the National Statistical Committee reported.

A significant shift in priorities has been noted over the past year. While specialized equipment previously accounted for a significant share, by the end of 2025, transport became the main driver.

The largest share — 8.3 billion soms — was allocated to vehicle purchases. At the same time, the share of agricultural and construction machinery in total investment declined.

Leasing is a long-term lease of property with the option of subsequent purchase, in which ownership remains with the lessor until the end of the contract.
link: https://24.kg/english/367890/
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