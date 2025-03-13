Asman Airlines officially receives IATA code

On March 6, 2025, Asman Airlines officially received its IATA code — MN (derived from Manas). The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

The IATA code is a two-letter identifier used in booking systems, boarding passes, and flight schedules. It is assigned to airlines by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In 2024, the airline also received its ICAO code — KGN (from Kyrgyzstan).

The ICAO code is a three-letter identifier used for air traffic management and safety, assigned by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It’s noted that obtaining IATA and ICAO codes is a significant milestone for any airline. These codes provide official recognition in the international aviation industry, simplify booking and flight planning, and facilitate cooperation with partners.