Asman Airlines increases number of flights to Naryn

Asman Airlines increased the number of flights to Naryn from January 4. Flights from Bishkek to Naryn are now operated on Mondays and Fridays. Previously, the flight to Naryn was operated once a week.

Asman Airlines reported that the ticket price is now 2,100 soms, while previously prices ranged from 2,100 to 3,100 soms.

These socially oriented, subsidized flights were made possible thanks to the personal support of President Sadyr Japarov as part of the state policy of regional development and increasing citizen mobility.

Tickets can be purchased directly through Asman Airlines app, allowing to book flight quickly, save money, and avoid queues at the ticket office.
