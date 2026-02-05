18:20
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design

To operate international flights, new Airbus A321 aircraft are planned to be acquired within a year. Their corporate design was presented by Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC and the state-owned Asman Airlines.

The updated livery reflects the airline’s modern image, national identity, and strategic focus on expanding international routes. According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, the design incorporates elements symbolizing the sky, forward movement, and Kyrgyzstan’s connection with the world.

Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC Manasbek Samidinov noted that the introduction of A321 aircraft with the new design will mark an important milestone in the country’s civil aviation history.

«We are moving to a qualitatively new level. The Airbus A321 offers range, comfort, and reliability, while the new look of our aircraft represents the image of Kyrgyzstan at international airports. We want Asman Airlines to be recognizable in the sky at first glance,» he said.

The acquisition of new aircraft and the launch of international routes will create new opportunities for passengers, tourism, and business ties, while strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s image as a modern aviation power in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/360792/
views: 169
