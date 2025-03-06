18:01, 06 March 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Aibek SULTANOV
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan visits Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum in Vietnam
18:01, 06 March 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Aibek SULTANOV
As part of an official visit to Vietnam, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev laid flowers at the mausoleum of the first President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
During the visit to the mausoleum, Adylbek Kasymaliev was accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Dien.
In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev laid flowers at the Memorial to Fallen Heroes in the city of Hanoi.
As previously reported, during the visit, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic held talks with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, following which several bilateral agreements were signed.