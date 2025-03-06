Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level

During his official visit to Vietnam, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a series of meetings with the country’s top leadership, discussing issues of strengthening bilateral relations and taking them to a new level. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meetings were held with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man, President of the country Luong Cuong and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party To Lam.

«Kyrgyzstan is ready to take bilateral relations with Vietnam to a new level. We respect the achievements of the Vietnamese people and appreciate the country’s role in the international arena,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said at a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

Particular attention was paid to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which, according to Kasymaliev, is a key area of ​​​​bilateral relations. He also noted the active work of Kyrgyzstan-Vietnam parliamentary friendship group in the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Tran Thanh Man, in turn, expressed Vietnam’s readiness to further strengthen ties, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary interaction and congratulating Kyrgyzstan on its success in social and economic development. He also expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz people for supporting Vietnam in the struggle for independence during the Soviet period.

Participants of the meetings discussed prospects for cooperation in international organizations. Kasymaliev proposed Vietnam to jointly promote the «mountain agenda» at the global level. A request was also voiced to support Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

During a meeting with the President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, Adylbek Kasymaliev conveyed an invitation from Sadyr Japarov to visit Kyrgyzstan. The parties emphasized the need to intensify political contacts and intergovernmental consultations to strengthen cooperation. The President of Vietnam noted that this visit will open a «new page» in bilateral relations. Particular attention was paid to trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and investment cooperation.

At a meeting with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, Kasymaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing inter-parliamentary relations and exchanging legislative experience.

To Lam confirmed Vietnam’s readiness to deepen cooperation and expressed confidence in the positive impact of interaction at the highest level.