EAEU limits duty-free import of clothing from Vietnam

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is introducing trigger measures on clothing from Vietnam due to excess import. The EEC reported.

The innovation will support local manufacturers and prevent the growth of duty-free import.

«The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to introduce a trigger protective measure for certain types of clothing imported from Vietnam using tariff preferences under the free trade agreement,» the commission noted.

The essence of this measure is that, starting from the moment it comes into force, for the next six months, the standard rate of the single customs tariff of the EAEU will be applied to the import of certain types of clothing from Vietnam into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The basis for this decision was the excess of the permissible trigger level of import of goods from Vietnam stipulated in the agreement.

EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev noted that this measure will support the union’s producers and prevent a sharp increase in duty-free imports of goods from Vietnam above the levels stipulated by the agreement, which is important for the light industry of the countries.

The decision will come into force in 30 calendar days after its official publication.