13:30
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

EAEU limits duty-free import of clothing from Vietnam

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is introducing trigger measures on clothing from Vietnam due to excess import. The EEC reported.

The innovation will support local manufacturers and prevent the growth of duty-free import.

«The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to introduce a trigger protective measure for certain types of clothing imported from Vietnam using tariff preferences under the free trade agreement,» the commission noted.

The essence of this measure is that, starting from the moment it comes into force, for the next six months, the standard rate of the single customs tariff of the EAEU will be applied to the import of certain types of clothing from Vietnam into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The basis for this decision was the excess of the permissible trigger level of import of goods from Vietnam stipulated in the agreement.

EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev noted that this measure will support the union’s producers and prevent a sharp increase in duty-free imports of goods from Vietnam above the levels stipulated by the agreement, which is important for the light industry of the countries.

The decision will come into force in 30 calendar days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/341290/
views: 187
Print
Related
Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in economic growth
President Japarov meets with Heads of EAEU Governments and EEC Board Chairman
Kazakh Prime Minister names barriers to free movement of goods in EAEU
Adylbek Kasymaliev: EAEU has become significant center of economic development
Sariev: 10 years in EAEU have confirmed correctness of Kyrgyzstan's choice
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
EAEU to have common exchange market
Cholpon-Ata city to host meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
12:59
“Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov held in Bishkek “Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov he...
12:46
Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: Match schedule
12:35
Equipment for regional cardiology centers purchased in Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Kyrgyzstan to modernize school and kindergarten meals
12:00
Kurmanjan Datka Street in Osh city opened for traffic