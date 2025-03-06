22:52
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed

A number of bilateral documents were signed as part of the official visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev to Vietnam. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev and the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh signed a joint statement, as well as the following documents:

  • An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Vietnam on cooperation in the field of education;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of Vietnam on legal cooperation;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding between the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.
