Over 180 Kyrgyzstanis stranded in Vietnam after flight cancellation

More than 180 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been unable to depart from Vietnam to Bishkek for the past three days, passengers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the Phu Quoc — Bishkek flight operated by Aero Nomad Airlines, scheduled for November 15 at 4:55 p.m., was initially delayed for four hours and later cancelled due to technical reasons.

After midnight, all passengers were asked to take their luggage and pass through border control. They were accommodated in a hotel, where they remain while awaiting further information. Hotel staff said representatives of the tour company Kompas had promised to meet with the passengers in the evening, but no contact has been made so far.

24.kg news agency requested a comment from the press service of Aero Nomad Airlines. The company stated that flight KA7788 from Phu Quoc to Bishkek, scheduled for November 15, was delayed due to the need to complete additional technical work on the aircraft.

According to the airline, a minor technical malfunction was detected during pre-flight preparations, and specialists require additional time to fully eliminate the issue, deliver and install a spare part, and ensure maximum flight safety.

Aero Nomad Airlines noted that all passengers were accommodated in hotels and fully provided with transport, meals, and lodging for the entire waiting period.

The preliminary departure time from Phu Quoc to Bishkek is set for the night of November 17–18. The exact time will be announced once the completion of technical work is confirmed.
