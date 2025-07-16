13:08
Vietnamese company intends to build solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region

A meeting was held with representatives of the international investment group ROX Group (Vietnam), who are implementing a number of large infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan. The office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region reported.

The main topic of the meeting was the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 1,900 megawatts in the village of Toru-Aigyr, implemented by ROX Group. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2027, and after the launch of the facility, more than 500 jobs will be created.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of the project, plans for further cooperation and the need for rapid coordination at the regional level. Government representatives expressed their readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages.

Founded in 1996, ROX Group operates in real estate, finance and technology sectors, and is actively expanding its international presence. In Kyrgyzstan, the group is already building the multifunctional Royal Central Park on the site of Ak-Kula hippodrome in Bishkek and reconstructing Ai-Peri hotel complex.
