Kyrgyzstani found unconscious in hotel in Vietnam

On March 19, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan S.A., 50, was found unconscious in a hotel in Nha Trang (Vietnam) and hospitalized. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the man was diagnosed with serious injuries and complications, his condition is assessed as unstable.

«The issue of transporting him to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh city is being considered. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Korea (which also oversees Vietnam) is cooperating with local authorities, providing assistance to the victim and maintaining contact with the citizens who are near him. The issue is under the special control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the diplomatic mission,» the statement says.
