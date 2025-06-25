14:56
Vietnam views Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner in Central Asia

On the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic highly values its bilateral relations with Vietnam and is interested in enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Vietnam noted interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, emphasizing that Vietnam views the Kyrgyz Republic as a reliable partner in Central Asia. He expressed readiness to facilitate the implementation of previously reached agreements and the development of practical cooperation in priority areas.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Kyrgyzstan-Vietnam cooperation, paying special attention to the development of trade and economic ties, investment partnership and strengthening political dialogue.

The heads of government agreed to expedite the review of several bilateral economic agreements, aiming to sign them in the near future. They include an agreement on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening Kyrgyzstan-Vietnam relations.
