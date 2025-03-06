President Sadyr Japarov urges not to hinder construction of small HPPs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov published a statement, in which he spoke about the development of the energy sector and called on local authorities and the population to facilitate the construction of small hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

According to him, there are already 40 small HPPs operating in the country, which together generate 312.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. Another 37 such facilities are currently under construction. In 2025, it is planned to commission 18 more stations, which will increase the volume of electricity production to 385.2 million kilowatt-hours. The construction of solar and wind stations with a total capacity of 5,624 megawatts has also begun.

The head of state noted that with a total potential of 142 billion kilowatt-hours, Kyrgyzstan is currently producing only 14 billion, using only 10 percent of its capacity. «The water is simply wasted,» he emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov also reported that in the regions, where small HPPs are being built, there are cases of local residents creating obstacles: they block roads and interfere with the work of builders under the pretext of water pollution. He called on residents not to interfere with the construction, take into account that the work is carried out during the day, and in the morning they can stock up on clean water.

«Please endure temporary inconveniences for three months. The construction will last a maximum of three months. But the built hydropower plants will serve our state, you and future generations for life,» the president noted.

He recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic imports 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, purchasing it at 3.50 soms per 1 kilowatt-hour, while the population pays 1.11 soms. The difference is covered by the state budget, which annually costs 8.5 billion soms.

Being at the source of water resources and having to buy electricity in other countries is a great shame. Sadyr Japarov

He emphasized that small and medium-sized HPPs have been actively built in the country since 2021, and the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP-1 has begun.

The head of state called on local authorities to provide maximum assistance in the construction of small HPPs, regardless of their form of ownership, and the population — not to create obstacles. Obstructing construction is arbitrariness, he said.

«Let’s take care of the future generation,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.