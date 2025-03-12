Progress of HPP construction on Orto-Tokoy reservoir

Construction of a new hydropower plant (HPP), owned by Chakan HPP JSC, on the Orto-Tokoy reservoir continues. The company’s press service reported.
The plant will have an installed capacity of 21 megawatts, with an average annual generation of 75 million kilowatt-hours.
As part of the project, a temporary town for workers and builders has been set up, and a concrete plant has been built. Currently, the following work is underway:
- Concrete pouring: ongoing construction and installation work on the tailrace channel’s retaining wall.
- Riverbank reinforcement: shoreline strengthening of Chu River has been completed.
- Tunnel drilling: 460 meters have been drilled as of March 10.
- Road construction: a road is being laid along the upper crest of the reservoir.
On March 24, 2023, Chakan HPP JSC signed a contract with China National Machinery Industry Corporation (CNMIC) for the construction of the HPP.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2026.