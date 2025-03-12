Progress of HPP construction on Orto-Tokoy reservoir

Construction of a new hydropower plant (HPP), owned by Chakan HPP JSC, on the Orto-Tokoy reservoir continues. The company’s press service reported.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 21 megawatts, with an average annual generation of 75 million kilowatt-hours.

As part of the project, a temporary town for workers and builders has been set up, and a concrete plant has been built. Currently, the following work is underway:

Concrete pouring: ongoing construction and installation work on the tailrace channel’s retaining wall.

Riverbank reinforcement: shoreline strengthening of Chu River has been completed.

Tunnel drilling: 460 meters have been drilled as of March 10.

Road construction: a road is being laid along the upper crest of the reservoir.

The hydropower plant construction project was approved by the government of Kyrgyzstan on July 30, 2021.

On March 24, 2023, Chakan HPP JSC signed a contract with China National Machinery Industry Corporation (CNMIC) for the construction of the HPP.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2026.