Construction of Orto-Tokoy HPP enters final stage

The construction of Orto-Tokoy Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is entering its final phase. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported. Major works are almost complete, and preparations are underway for the station’s launch.

Currently, builders are laying roads to deliver heavy equipment to the sites for high-voltage power line installations. Foundations are being dug to connect the new HPP to the national electricity grid.

One of the most challenging stages has already been completed: workers have fully excavated an underground tunnel nearly a kilometer long (950 meters). To ensure its durability under water pressure, the tunnel was reinforced internally with concrete and special metal. The concrete shaft, through which water will flow into the station, has been completed, and construction of the building housing the water flow control mechanisms has begun.

In the «heart» of the HPP — the machine hall — the foundation for the generator has been prepared, and the first turbine is currently being assembled.

At the same time, riverbanks are being reinforced with stone-filled mesh cages (gabions) to prevent erosion, and water treatment systems are being installed.

The Orto-Tokoy HPP is scheduled to start operations this year, which will provide the region with more locally generated «clean» electricity and help prevent power outages, the ministry noted.