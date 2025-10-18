Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects

The state institution Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has announced a tender for the allocation of land plots for the construction of renewable energy facilities.

The list includes seven sites in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions — five for small hydropower plants (HPPs) and two for solar power plants (SPPs).

Main projects:

Osh region, Chon-Alai district — construction of small HPPs at Mama and Kok-Zhar sites (13.47 hectares);

Jalal-Abad region, Toktogul district — small HPP at Kara-Suu site (0.25 hectares);

Osh region, Uzgen district — small HPP in Changet village (4.6 hectares);

Osh forestry enterprise — small HPP at Shut site (13.5 hectares);

Jalal-Abad region, Bazar-Korgon district — solar power plant at Atkol site (350 hectares);

Osh region, Aravan district — solar power plant in Oktyabr village (30 hectares);

Osh region, Kara-Suu district — small HPP at Kumboz site (2.51 hectares).

According to the fund, the tender will take place on November 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the organization’s office located at 56, Erkindik Boulevard, Bishkek.

Applications from participants will be accepted until 6 p.m. on November 17.