Chinese corporation to reconstruct Lebedinovskaya HPP

Chakan HPP OJSC signed a contract with the general contractor for the reconstruction of Lebedinovskaya Hydropower Plant (HPP) — China National Heavy Machinery Corporation. The company’s press service reported.

According to the statement, specialists have already begun preparing the design and cost estimate documentation.

The project provides for modernization of equipment, increased capacity, and an extension of the plant’s service life. Upon completion, the reconstruction is expected to deliver the following results:

an increase in installed capacity from 7.6 to 10 megawatts;

a rise in annual electricity generation from 37.2 to 53.5 million kilowatt-hours (an increase of about 44 percent);

improved overall reliability of the hydropower plant.

The Lebedinovskaya HPP is considered one of the oldest operating power stations in Chui region. Construction began in May 1942, with the bulk of the work carried out during a harsh winter period. More than 7,000 women and children manually excavated frozen ground and pumped out up to 200 cubic meters of groundwater daily to preserve the foundation.

The construction took one year and two weeks. In 1943, Frunze (now Bishkek) received critically needed electricity, enabling evacuated factories to resume operations and supply the front.