Construction of Orto-Tokoy HPP enters final stage

Construction of Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant (HPP) is approximately 80 percent complete. The project is being implemented as part of efforts to ensure stable and uninterrupted electricity supply in the country.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the main construction works are proceeding on schedule. The 950-meter derivation tunnel has been fully excavated, and concrete reinforcement is ongoing. The ground at the tunnel junction has been prepared and reinforced, and the chamber walls have been built. Specialists are currently preparing to install a tunnel junction with three outlets, two of which already have metal structures installed.

The hydropower plant building itself is 90 percent complete. All three hydro turbines and disc gates have been installed, and the roof framework has been assembled. Roofing works are currently underway, and final construction stages are being completed.

The project is being carried out by Chakan HPP OJSC. The installed capacity of the Orto-Tokoy HPP will be 21 megawatts. Construction is planned to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The Orto-Tokoy HPP construction project was approved by the government in July 2021. The contract for its implementation was signed on March 24, 2023, and actual construction began in June 2024.

Once operational, the Orto-Tokoy HPP will be able to supply electricity to approximately 15,000–18,000 households annually, depending on consumption levels.
