Two companies to build small hydropower plants in Osh region

Almost 214 million soms will be invested in the development of green energy in Kyrgyzstan. Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers reported following the results of the competition for the development of renewable energy sources.

Nine land plots were put up for competition. Two applicants applied for four of them. The winners were determined for two lots:

Lot No. 1: small hydropower plants with a capacity of 3 MW will be built in Salam-Alik village, Uzgen district, Osh region. The winner is Only Group LLC. The investment amount is 90 million soms.

According to the Ministry of Justice’s database, Only Group LLC is headed by Munarbek Nyshanbaev, who is also the sole founder. The company’s main activity is wholesale non-specialized trade. He is also listed as the director and owner of another company, Tasma Holding LLC.

Lot No. 7: small hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 2 MW will be constructed in Sary-Bee village, Kara-Kuldzha district, Osh region. The winner is MTB Engineering Stroi LLC. Investment amount is 123.9 million soms.

Information about this company was not found in the Ministry of Justice’s database.
