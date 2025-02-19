21:04
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discuss creation of intelligent logistics hub

Deputy Minister Sanzhar Bolotov met with representatives of the South Korean companies Ecovice and Sunjin at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan. The parties discussed the possibility of creating an intelligent logistics hub in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the ministry reported.

This meeting continued the discussions within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on December 4, 2024 between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the consortium Ecovice Origin and Sunjin Engineering & Architecture. The document was signed during the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to South Korea.

The South Korean partners presented information on the progress of the development of the master plan for this project, and also shared their experience in the development of the logistics potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties noted the high level of bilateral interaction and expressed their readiness to continue working on joint initiatives.

  • Sunjin’s portfolio includes over 10,000 completed projects in various sectors, including the design of entire cities.
  • Sunjin’s projects in Central Asia include a hospital planned for construction in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) with 500 beds and an IT park in Karachi (Pakistan) with an area of ​​over 76,000 square meters.

 South Korean companies are already working on the construction of temporary storage warehouses (TSW) in the northern part of Bishkek, and are also working on the creation of a floating photovoltaic station together with Chakan GES OJSC on the territory of GES-5.
