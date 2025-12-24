10:23
Kyrgyzstanis in South Korea informed about interaction with police procedures

A representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in South Korea held a meeting with citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the city of Jeonju (Jeollabuk-do Province). The event took place at the Jeonbuk Foreign Workers Support Center with the assistance of the Kyrgyz diaspora organization Datkaiym. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The meeting was attended by labor migrants from Jeollabuk-do and Jeollanam-do provinces, students, Kyrgyz women married to South Korean citizens, as well as representatives of the Jeonju police and staff of the Foreign Workers Support Center.

During the meeting, participants were informed about crime prevention, extremism, terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, and cybercrime. They also received information about procedures for seeking assistance and interacting with South Korean competent authorities in cases where crimes are committed against citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Special attention was paid to the protection of labor and social rights, as well as possible mechanisms for resolving labor disputes. Representatives of the Jeonju police briefed participants on measures to prevent domestic violence, while staff of the Jeonbuk Foreign Workers Support Center presented the organization’s activities aimed at protecting the labor rights of foreign nationals and providing free consultations and legal assistance.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, such meetings are intended to strengthen engagement with Kyrgyzstanis abroad and enhance their legal awareness.
