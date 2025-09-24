Kyrgyzstan’s companies to export meat to South Korea

Kyrgyzstan’s companies will export meat to South Korea. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry’s press service, several companies, including a Kyrgyz-Korean joint venture with the participation of Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC, have agreed to cooperate.

The agreement provides for the joint organization of the production, procurement, and export of heat-treated meat to the Republic of Korea.

The partners will be responsible for supplying meat products of appropriate quality and compliance with international standards, conducting export operations, handling documentation, and working with Korean importers.

Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC provides support within its competence: assisting in obtaining veterinary and permitting documents, and interacting with government agencies.