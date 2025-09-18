13:32
South Korea proposes creating "smart" dairy farm in Kyrgyzstan

South Korea proposes creating a «smart» dairy farm in Kyrgyzstan. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Asel Kenenbaeva with representatives of the National Information Society Agency (NIA).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s press service, the Korean side was briefed on current priority areas in the agro-industrial complex and the digitalization of agriculture in the Kyrgyz Republic. The ministry identified the priority tasks for digitalization — process automation and the creation of an agro-technopark with the support of the World Bank.

The NIA is initiating the implementation of smart projects in Kyrgyzstan with the support of the World Bank, specifically:

  • Creation of a «smart» dairy farm;
  • Introduction of innovations in horticulture.

The parties agreed to form working groups to further advance the outlined areas for creating «smart» farms.
