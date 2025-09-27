Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards

Kyrgyzstan will modernize its address system to bring it in line with international standards, the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography announced.

According to the agency’s press service, a Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed with South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The document is aimed at upgrading Kyrgyzstan’s address system and harmonizing it with global standards.

Following talks in Goyang, the two sides agreed to cooperate in several areas, including: