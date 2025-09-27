17:11
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards

Kyrgyzstan will modernize its address system to bring it in line with international standards, the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography announced.

According to the agency’s press service, a Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed with South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The document is aimed at upgrading Kyrgyzstan’s address system and harmonizing it with global standards.

Following talks in Goyang, the two sides agreed to cooperate in several areas, including:

  • Exchange of specialists and joint research for capacity building;
  • Consultations and technical support for updating the address system, including possible legislative changes;
  • Creation of a unified address database in line with international requirements;
  • Development of institutional cooperation between the relevant agencies of both countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/345159/
views: 190
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s companies to export meat to South Korea
South Korea proposes creating "smart" dairy farm in Kyrgyzstan
Humanitarian cargo from South Korea delivered to Kyrgyzstan
South Korean train manufacturer interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Journey through culture, innovation, history: Highlights from WJС in South Korea
Jeju – island where nature and technology speak the same language
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discuss creation of intelligent logistics hub
South Korea donates 4 more ambulances to Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry
Popular
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
27 September, Saturday
15:37
Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international s...
15:32
Road repairs: Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Sadyrbaev Streets closed
15:30
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
15:25
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
15:18
Kyrgyzstan and Oman to abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports