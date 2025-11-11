South Korean reality show filmed in Kyrgyzstan

Filming for the second season of the South Korean reality show EIDER Chalet has concluded in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Department of Tourism informed 24.kg news agency.

The visit program was developed over two months and included routes through Chui and Issyk-Kul regions and Bishkek.

EIDER is a streetwear brand in South Korea, specializing in gear for outdoor activities, travel, and mountaineering.

At least 32 representatives from South Korea, including influencers, travel bloggers, and artists, took part in the filming. Among them were popular travel blogger PaniBottle and former K-pop group IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi. T-Way Airlines also supported the project, serving as a partner in bilateral cooperation.

Filming took place at key natural and cultural locations: Apamdyn Kattamasy ethno-tourism route and Alakush camp in Chon-Kemin, Skazka canyon, Barskoon Gorge, Royal Gate guesthouse, and Bishkek’s main attractions.

The project aims to promote Kyrgyzstan as an eco-friendly, safe, and inspiring destination for active and cultural tourism.

The resulting content will be published on YouTube and Instagram.