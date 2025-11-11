09:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

South Korean reality show filmed in Kyrgyzstan

Filming for the second season of the South Korean reality show EIDER Chalet has concluded in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Department of Tourism informed 24.kg news agency.

The visit program was developed over two months and included routes through Chui and Issyk-Kul regions and Bishkek.

EIDER is a streetwear brand in South Korea, specializing in gear for outdoor activities, travel, and mountaineering.

At least 32 representatives from South Korea, including influencers, travel bloggers, and artists, took part in the filming. Among them were popular travel blogger PaniBottle and former K-pop group IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi. T-Way Airlines also supported the project, serving as a partner in bilateral cooperation.

Filming took place at key natural and cultural locations: Apamdyn Kattamasy ethno-tourism route and Alakush camp in Chon-Kemin, Skazka canyon, Barskoon Gorge, Royal Gate guesthouse, and Bishkek’s main attractions.

The project aims to promote Kyrgyzstan as an eco-friendly, safe, and inspiring destination for active and cultural tourism.

The resulting content will be published on YouTube and Instagram.
link: https://24.kg/english/350400/
views: 44
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards
Kyrgyzstan’s companies to export meat to South Korea
South Korea proposes creating "smart" dairy farm in Kyrgyzstan
Humanitarian cargo from South Korea delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Saida Mirziyoyeva announces Zakovat Asian Cup II show to be held in Bishkek
South Korean train manufacturer interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Journey through culture, innovation, history: Highlights from WJС in South Korea
Jeju – island where nature and technology speak the same language
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
11 November, Tuesday
09:34
Typhoon hits the Philippines: No Kyrgyzstanis among casualties Typhoon hits the Philippines: No Kyrgyzstanis among cas...
09:24
South Korean reality show filmed in Kyrgyzstan
09:16
Kyrgyzstan and Russia building new school in Bishkek for 35 million soms
08:59
Heating and hot water to be shut off in part of Bishkek on November 11
10 November, Monday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov opens Zhashtyk arena after major reconstruction
20:27
Over 12,000 families sign social contracts in Kyrgyzstan
20:16
Cyber fraudsters detained in Bishkek
18:18
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko
18:13
Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva wins gold at World Para Triathlon Cup stage