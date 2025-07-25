12:17
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

South Korean train manufacturer interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Korea, Aida Ismailova, visited the headquarters of Hyundai Rotem, a South Korean company specializing in the production of railway equipment and transport infrastructure solutions. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the visit, the Ambassador was introduced to the technological process of manufacturing high-speed trains, railway rolling stock, as well as Hyundai Rotem’s solutions for modernizing railway infrastructure.

The company’s leadership expressed a strong interest in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and confirmed their readiness to send a delegation to the country to explore potential areas for cooperation in detail.

Hyundai Rotem is a leading South Korean engineering company and a member of Hyundai Motor Group. It specializes in the production of subway trains, high-speed trains, and electric locomotives, and provides integrated solutions in railway electrification, signaling, and automation systems. The company exports its products to more than 40 countries worldwide.
link: https://24.kg/english/337473/
views: 141
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Kazakhstan continues to introduce women-only carriages on local train routes
Journey through culture, innovation, history: Highlights from WJС in South Korea
Jeju – island where nature and technology speak the same language
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discuss creation of intelligent logistics hub
South Korea donates 4 more ambulances to Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to leaders of Korea over plane crash
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
South Korean ophthalmologists perform free surgeries on 97 Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
12:12
Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan
12:06
Energy Ministry receives right to inspect activities of local government bodies
12:04
Cabinet approves new procedure for inmate visits and public service delivery
11:56
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed