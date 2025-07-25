South Korean train manufacturer interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Korea, Aida Ismailova, visited the headquarters of Hyundai Rotem, a South Korean company specializing in the production of railway equipment and transport infrastructure solutions. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.
During the visit, the Ambassador was introduced to the technological process of manufacturing high-speed trains, railway rolling stock, as well as Hyundai Rotem’s solutions for modernizing railway infrastructure.
The company’s leadership expressed a strong interest in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and confirmed their readiness to send a delegation to the country to explore potential areas for cooperation in detail.
Hyundai Rotem is a leading South Korean engineering company and a member of Hyundai Motor Group. It specializes in the production of subway trains, high-speed trains, and electric locomotives, and provides integrated solutions in railway electrification, signaling, and automation systems. The company exports its products to more than 40 countries worldwide.