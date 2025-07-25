South Korean train manufacturer interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Korea, Aida Ismailova, visited the headquarters of Hyundai Rotem, a South Korean company specializing in the production of railway equipment and transport infrastructure solutions. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the visit, the Ambassador was introduced to the technological process of manufacturing high-speed trains, railway rolling stock, as well as Hyundai Rotem’s solutions for modernizing railway infrastructure.

The company’s leadership expressed a strong interest in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and confirmed their readiness to send a delegation to the country to explore potential areas for cooperation in detail.