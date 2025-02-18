17:49
Chinese company to modernize second hydroelectric unit of Uch-Kurgan HPP

Uch-Kurgan HPP is being prepared for the next stage of modernization. Reconstruction of hydroelectric unit No. 2 will begin on March 1, 2025, which will be carried out by the Chinese company CNEEC (China National Electric Engineering). The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This is already the second modernization at the station: in 2024, hydroelectric unit No. 4 was updated, which increased its capacity by 16 megawatts. The reconstruction of the second hydroelectric unit, according to the contract, will add another 9 megawatts to its capacity.

Uch-Kurgan HPP, built in 1962, has four hydroelectric units with a capacity of 45 megawatts each. Until recently, the station’s equipment had never undergone major repairs. The current capacity of the hydroelectric power station is 189 megawatts. During the modernization work, the station’s capacity will temporarily decrease by 45 megawatts. The reconstruction is planned to be completed by December 2025.

The Ministry of Energy calls on citizens to save electricity sparingly and reports negotiations with neighboring countries on import of electricity to compensate for the temporary capacity reduction.
