17:48
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

Lebedinovskaya HPP to undergo large-scale modernization

Lebedinovskaya HPP will undergo a large-scale reconstruction and modernization. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the hydroelectric power station, commissioned in 1943, is the largest in Alamedin HPP cascade and plays a strategic role not only in power supply to the region, but also in providing water during the irrigation season. However, over the decades of operation, its equipment has significantly deteriorated, which requires urgent measures.

The decision on reconstruction is supported by the signing of a loan and grant agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic, Chakan HPP OJSC and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in March 2023. The total amount of financing for the project will be €13.8 million.

Expected results of the modernization:

  • Increase in the capacity of the station from the current 7.6 megawatts to 9.2 megawatts;
  • Increase in annual electricity generation by 56 percent — up to 53.5 million kilowatt-hours;
  • Increase in efficiency up to 90 percent;
  • Significant improvement in the plant’s operational reliability;
  • Extension of the station’s service life by 30–40 years.

On March 29, 2024, Chakan HPP OJSC signed a contract with Independent Engineers Group LLC, which will provide consulting services for tender documentation, technical specifications preparation, and project implementation supervision. The contractor selection process is currently underway.

The reconstruction of Lebedinovskaya HPP is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/320326/
views: 154
Print
Related
Chinese company to modernize second hydroelectric unit of Uch-Kurgan HPP
Chinese specialists to develop ICT infrastructure modernization for courts
Investment agreement on construction of new HPP in Bishkek signed
Land not used by investor for HPP construction to be returned to state
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
At least 2-3 HPPs will be launched in Kyrgyzstan annually — Economy Ministry
World Bank allocates $4.6 million for partial reconstruction of Bystrovskaya HPS
Kyrgyzstan invites China to consider construction of HPP in country
New power station to be built in Bishkek for $300 million
$213 million to be invested in construction of Chatkal small HPPs cascade
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
18 February, Tuesday
17:37
Chinese company to modernize second hydroelectric unit of Uch-Kurgan HPP Chinese company to modernize second hydroelectric unit...
17:32
Deputy Gulsharkan Kultaeva gives up her mandate
17:25
Transactions on Mir cards stopped in Kyrgyzstan - National Bank
17:16
Mediazona. Central Asia temporarily halts operations
16:18
Lebedinovskaya HPP to undergo large-scale modernization