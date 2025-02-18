Lebedinovskaya HPP to undergo large-scale modernization

Lebedinovskaya HPP will undergo a large-scale reconstruction and modernization. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the hydroelectric power station, commissioned in 1943, is the largest in Alamedin HPP cascade and plays a strategic role not only in power supply to the region, but also in providing water during the irrigation season. However, over the decades of operation, its equipment has significantly deteriorated, which requires urgent measures.

The decision on reconstruction is supported by the signing of a loan and grant agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic, Chakan HPP OJSC and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in March 2023. The total amount of financing for the project will be €13.8 million.

Expected results of the modernization:

Increase in the capacity of the station from the current 7.6 megawatts to 9.2 megawatts;

Increase in annual electricity generation by 56 percent — up to 53.5 million kilowatt-hours;

Increase in efficiency up to 90 percent;

Significant improvement in the plant’s operational reliability;

Extension of the station’s service life by 30–40 years.

On March 29, 2024, Chakan HPP OJSC signed a contract with Independent Engineers Group LLC, which will provide consulting services for tender documentation, technical specifications preparation, and project implementation supervision. The contractor selection process is currently underway.

The reconstruction of Lebedinovskaya HPP is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.