Fire in teahouse in Ust-Luga: Number of injured Kyrgyzstanis increased

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported an increase in the number of Kyrgyzstanis injured in a fire in a cafe in Ust-Luga village in Leningrad Oblast of Russia.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the fire broke out in a private cafe, as a result of which five Kyrgyzstanis suffered burns of various degrees.

Two of them were transported to the Leningrad Regional Hospital for examination on February 17, three citizens received medical care at the Gatchina Regional Hospital and were released for outpatient treatment.

The Consulate General is monitoring this issue.

It was previously reported that a total of six people were injured in the fire: three of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. All were hospitalized with burn shock and burns of 32-50 percent of the face, body and upper respiratory tract.

The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Leningrad Oblast detained the owner of the teahouse in Ust-Luga. He is suspected of providing services that do not meet safety requirements, which resulted in serious bodily harm.
