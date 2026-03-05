Tragedy in Uzgen: Details of fire that claimed lives of four children

A fire in Uzgen district, in which four children were killed, was caused by a flaming refrigerator. A resident of the village of Myrza-Aryk told 24.kg news agency about the tragedy.

According to her, a woman (house owner) was in the house with her five grandchildren when the fire started. She was about to pray when she saw the refrigerator begin to smoke and burn. She and her eldest granddaughter (a ninth-tenth-grade student) rushed to the neighbors to call for help. However, within minutes, the house was completely engulfed in flames, making it impossible to return inside to save the remaining children.

Three of the children who died were siblings whose parents were working in Russia. The fourth child had come from Osh to the village to visit relatives during the holidays.

The fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Myrza-Aryk in Karool rural district. The fire was completely extinguished by 3.50 a.m. Four children, born in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023, died as a result of the fire.