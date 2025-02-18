10:06
Three Kyrgyzstanis injured in fire at teahouse in Leningrad Oblast

The Investigative Committee of the Leningrad Oblast of Russia has opened a criminal case on a major fire at a teahouse in Ust-Luga. The fire broke out the day before. Rbc.ru reported.

According to its data, six people were injured: three of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. All were hospitalized with burn shock and burns of 32-50 percent of the face, body and upper respiratory tract.

The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Leningrad Oblast detained the owner of the teahouse in Ust-Luga. He is suspected of providing services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in serious bodily harm.
