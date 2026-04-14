Fire breaks out in Alamedin Gorge

According to preliminary reports, a fire in dry grass and juniper was reported on a mountainside near the Alamedin Gorge, in the direction of Chunkurchak pasture. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, one crew from fire and rescue unit No. 5 in Oktyabrsky district, an emergency rescue vehicle, and five rescuers from fire and rescue unit No. 1 in Alamedin district, as well as a task force (three people), led by the head of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, were dispatched to extinguish the fire at 12:11 p.m.

Additionally, at 12:32 p.m., five rescuers from fire and rescue unit No. 23 in Sokuluk district and ten forestry personnel were dispatched. A total of 27 people are involved.

Additional information will be provided later.