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Fire breaks out in Alamedin Gorge

According to preliminary reports, a fire in dry grass and juniper was reported on a mountainside near the Alamedin Gorge, in the direction of Chunkurchak pasture. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, one crew from fire and rescue unit No. 5 in Oktyabrsky district, an emergency rescue vehicle, and five rescuers from fire and rescue unit No. 1 in Alamedin district, as well as a task force (three people), led by the head of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, were dispatched to extinguish the fire at 12:11 p.m.

Additionally, at 12:32 p.m., five rescuers from fire and rescue unit No. 23 in Sokuluk district and ten forestry personnel were dispatched. A total of 27 people are involved.

Additional information will be provided later.
link: https://24.kg/english/370265/
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