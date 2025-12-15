Man detained in Bishkek on suspicion of beating his minor daughter

An investigation has been opened into the alleged beating of a minor girl. The Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

A woman T.B. filed a written complaint with the police, reporting that her ex-husband had assaulted their daughter, 16. According to the complainant, the child left her father’s home after the incident.

This incident was registered. Forensic examinations have been ordered, and the necessary investigative actions are underway.

The minor has been found and returned to her mother.

Furthermore, the man’s actions showed signs of an administrative offense. T.A., 36, was placed in a temporary detention center.

The investigation is ongoing.