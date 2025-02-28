12:19
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 1.01
English

One child in intensive care unit as a result of pepper spray school incident

Doctors of the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital told 24.kg news agency about the condition of two students affected in pepper spray incident on February 27.

As it was previously reported, the incident occurred when a pepper spray dropped out of a student’s pocket, causing its discharge inside the school building. Emergency services were called, and two children were hospitalized.

«We treated two children born in 2012. One of them was admitted to intensive care unit. Upon arrival, the child’s condition was stable, but as a precaution, he was placed in the ICU and was provided with all the necessary care. The child’s condition is stable, and he will be transferred to a regular ward today. The second child received the necessary treatment yesterday and was sent home for outpatient care,» the hospital reported.

To ensure student safety, Bishkek City Hall urges parents to prevent children from carrying potentially dangerous items to school, including pepper sprays, sharp objects, stun guns, and other hazardous devices.

Officials warn that repeated violations will result in measures taken in accordance with current legislation.
link: https://24.kg/english/321366/
views: 99
Print
Related
Student hospitalized after fight among schoolchildren in Uzgen
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Another school fight: Boy stabbed with knife
Ninth-grader dies after beating in Kara-Suu, suspect detained
53-year-old man dies after falling from building under construction in Bishkek
Baby found in trash container in critical but stable condition – Health Ministry
Schoolchildren find baby in trash container in Bishkek
Man dies after jumping from bridge onto roadway in Bishkek
Woman crashes into gates of new "White House" in Bishkek
Ecological educational expeditions held for schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
28 February, Friday
11:56
Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Buka while in Russia Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Bu...
11:45
One child in intensive care unit as a result of pepper spray school incident
10:57
Donald Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia for one year
09:59
Pepper spray incident at Bishkek school: Two students hospitalized
09:51
Confectionery factory construction nears completion in Bishkek
27 February, Thursday
21:33
Mirbek Mambetaliev appointed Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan