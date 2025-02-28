One child in intensive care unit as a result of pepper spray school incident

Doctors of the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital told 24.kg news agency about the condition of two students affected in pepper spray incident on February 27.

As it was previously reported, the incident occurred when a pepper spray dropped out of a student’s pocket, causing its discharge inside the school building. Emergency services were called, and two children were hospitalized.

«We treated two children born in 2012. One of them was admitted to intensive care unit. Upon arrival, the child’s condition was stable, but as a precaution, he was placed in the ICU and was provided with all the necessary care. The child’s condition is stable, and he will be transferred to a regular ward today. The second child received the necessary treatment yesterday and was sent home for outpatient care,» the hospital reported.

To ensure student safety, Bishkek City Hall urges parents to prevent children from carrying potentially dangerous items to school, including pepper sprays, sharp objects, stun guns, and other hazardous devices.

Officials warn that repeated violations will result in measures taken in accordance with current legislation.