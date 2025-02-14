Council of Judges approves prosecution of nine judges in 2024

Last year, the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan approved the prosecution of nine judges, five of whom faced criminal charges. The Supreme Court’s press service reported.

A meeting devoted to the prevention of corruption, chaired by the head of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev, took place on February 14.

Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Nurlan Musaev, reminded that on December 31, 2024, the President signed amendments to anti-corruption laws, including:

— A lifetime ban on holding public and municipal office for individuals convicted of corruption, even after the removal or expungement of a criminal record;

— Abolition of punishment in the form of a fine for corruption offenses;

— Mandatory imposition of at least half of the minimum term of imprisonment in case of plea bargaining and compensation for material damage, as well as other measures.

Nurlan Musaev emphasized that in the conditions of active anti-corruption measures, the judicial system should not be left aside.

According to his data, in 2023, eight judges were dismissed for misconduct by the Council of Judges. Additionally, the Council approved the prosecution of six current and former judges upon requests from the Prosecutor General’s Office, three of whom faced criminal charges.