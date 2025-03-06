22:51
Composition of Council of Judges proposed to be increased to 20 members

The number of Council of Judges members is proposed to be increased from 15 to 20 people. The corresponding bill was approved by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the first reading.

The bill’s author, deputy Mederbek Aliev, told that it is proposed to increase the number of members of the Council of Judges taking into account gender and regional representation, as well as the fact that 9 out of 15 people are members of the disciplinary commission.

In addition, the bill proposes to remove from the powers of the disciplinary commission the articles on bringing a judge to criminal liability imposed by a court and on the temporary suspension of a judge from office in the event of bringing him or her to criminal liability (as an accused). This is done due to the fact that the aforementioned measures go beyond the scope of disciplinary action, the MP explained.

Mederbek Aliev noted that the members of the Council of Judges work on a voluntary basis and do not receive a salary. Therefore, the adoption of the law will not entail additional financial costs.
link: https://24.kg/english/321964/
views: 257
