New 15-member Council of Judges elected for three years

A new 15-member Council of Judges was elected for a three-year term at the XIII Congress of Judges of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the department reported.

The main list of the Council of Judges includes:

Tursungul Tolepekovna Chargynova — judge of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Aida Asanbekovna Seidakmatova — judge of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Lunara Chatkalbekovna Zholdosheva — judge of the Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Taalaibek Kaparovich Abykeev — Chairman of the Bishkek City Court;

Kuralbek Amantaevich Abdykadyrov — Chairman of the Naryn Regional Court;

Taalaibek Kadralievich Darkimbaev — Chairman of the Administrative Court of Chui region;

Azamat Zarylbekovich Aldashov — Deputy Chairman of Batken Regional Court;

Kanat Amanovich Amanov — Acting Deputy Chairman of Jalal-Abad Regional Court;

Nurkaly Zhumabekovich Asanbaev — Judge of Issyk-Kul Regional Court;

Mirgul Dzhanikeevna Dzhanalieva — Judge of Osh Regional Court;

Bakytbek Maasydykovich Zhanazakov — Chairman of Talas District Court;

Melis Zhanybekovich Bolotbaev — Judge of Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek;

Nadyrbek Tashmurzaevich Toktosunov — Judge of Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek;

Galina Alekseevna Shin — Judge of Osh City Court;

Uulkan Myktalievna Osmonalieva — Judge of Sokuluk District Court of Chui region;

A reserve list of 26 servants of Themis was also drawn up for the Council of Judges.

The Council is an elected body of judicial self-government, operating between congresses of judges and participating in the organizational, personnel and resource support of the activities of the judicial system, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of judges, considering issues of bringing them to disciplinary responsibility, monitoring the formation and execution of the court budget, organizing training and advanced training for servants of Themis.