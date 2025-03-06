22:51
USD 87.44
EUR 94.43
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan to digitalize judge selection process

A decision has been made to digitalize the process of selection of judges. Judge Rakhat Karimova announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, this is done for the high-quality selection of judges.

«To improve the quality of judges’ work, it is planned to switch to electronic document management and complete digitalization of the judicial system,» Rakhat Karimova noted.

Answering a question from deputy Gulya Kozhokulova whether it is necessary to reduce the number of members of the disciplinary commission of the Council of Judges, she said that the commission has received 1,978 complaints about the work of the courts over the past three years, and if the composition of the commission is reduced, the process of consideration of claims will slow down.
link: https://24.kg/english/321975/
views: 232
Print
Related
Complaints against judges continue despite reforms
Council of Judges approves prosecution of nine judges in 2024
More than 10 judges brought to criminal liability - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
Health center for judges to be built in Issyk-Kul region for 90 million soms
Sadyr Japarov names number of problems in judicial system of Kyrgyzstan
Judicial system being purged of judges with ties to Matraimov and criminals
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elects new judges of Supreme Court
Head of Supreme Court threatens Osh judges with tough measures
Complaint sent to disciplinary commission against 3 judges for illegal decisions
Popular
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
Japan to grant Kyrgyzstan 4 mobile diagnostic centers for remote villages Japan to grant Kyrgyzstan 4 mobile diagnostic centers for remote villages
6 March, Thursday
20:41
New 15-member Council of Judges elected for three years New 15-member Council of Judges elected for three years
20:15
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
18:12
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
18:01
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan visits Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum in Vietnam
17:51
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1