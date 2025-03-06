Kyrgyzstan to digitalize judge selection process

A decision has been made to digitalize the process of selection of judges. Judge Rakhat Karimova announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, this is done for the high-quality selection of judges.

«To improve the quality of judges’ work, it is planned to switch to electronic document management and complete digitalization of the judicial system,» Rakhat Karimova noted.

Answering a question from deputy Gulya Kozhokulova whether it is necessary to reduce the number of members of the disciplinary commission of the Council of Judges, she said that the commission has received 1,978 complaints about the work of the courts over the past three years, and if the composition of the commission is reduced, the process of consideration of claims will slow down.