Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for selecting and appointing judges

Changes to the rules governing the formation of the judiciary have been introduced in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov has signed a constitutional law that completely updates the procedures for selecting and appointing judges of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and first-instance courts.

The document strengthens the role of the Council for Judicial Affairs, which will now create a unified reserve of candidates for judicial positions, conduct competitive selection, and submit recommendations to the head of state for all vacancies.

Competitions will be publicly announced through state publications, the Council’s website, and the media. Applications may be submitted in person, by mail, or electronically.

The new law introduces a detailed competitive process that includes mandatory interviews, analysis of income declarations, document verification, and assessment of professional reputation. Candidates who meet the minimum score threshold will be included in a list from which the Council will recommend nominees to the president.

A separate reserve will be formed for first-instance courts. A vacant position will be offered to the candidate with the highest score; if they decline, the offer will go to the next candidate in line. If the reserve is exhausted, the Council must launch a new competition.

The amendments also clarify the procedure for submitting documents, requirements for education, experience, and knowledge of the state language, as well as rules on rotation and competition participation for current judges. Full authority for decisions on admission, evaluation, and list formation is assigned to the Council for Judicial Affairs.

The law will take effect in ten days after signing.
link: https://24.kg/english/352190/
