Three Bishkek City Court judges fired for releasing crime group members

Three judges of Bishkek City Court were fired for releasing members of an organized crime group from custody. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced during a meeting with residents of Kyzyl-Oktyabr aiyl aimak in Uzgen district.

In his speech, he noted that cases of involvement of representatives of the judicial system in corruption schemes are being recorded.

According to him, the court of first instance sentenced five members of the organized crime group to seven years in prison. However, the City Court later overturned the sentence and released the convicted persons.

He also cited a recent incident in Osh as an example. «An employee of the prosecutor’s office received $4,000 and handed it over to the judge. When the officers arrived at the judge’s home to detain him, he tried to burn the money in the toilet without opening the door. We collected the burnt fragments, conducted an examination and began the procedure for bringing him to justice. The prosecutor has already been detained, and the relevant documents regarding the judge have been sent to the Council of Judges. If they are approved, the judge will also be detained,» the SCNS Chairman said.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, the fight against corruption in the judicial system will continue.
