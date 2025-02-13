18:15
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held talks with the CEO of Oman’s Salam Air Talib Miran Al Raisi during an official visit to Oman. The meeting was devoted to the prospects for developing air traffic between the two countries. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Jeenbek Kulubaev told in detail about the progress in the aviation industry of Kyrgyzstan, mentioning the modernization of existing and construction of new international airports. He recalled the successful experience of charter flights between Kyrgyzstan and Oman by Salam Air and proposed considering the possibility of opening direct regular flights.

Talib Miran Al Raisi expressed gratitude for the information and reaffirmed Salam Air’s interest in resuming charter flights to Kyrgyzstan, seeing it as a first step toward establishing permanent direct air routes.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work together to implement the agreements reached. In particular, this concerns the preparation of the necessary regulatory framework.
