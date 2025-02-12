18:03
Previously wanted man detained for thefts in Tokmak

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in a series of thefts, who was wanted. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On October 31, 2024, at about 3.40 a.m., a large sum of money and a mobile phone were stolen from a Mercedes-Benz car near one of the establishments in Tokmak city.

A case was opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In addition, six more residents of the city contacted the police with similar statements, which were also registered under the articles «Theft» and «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigators identified the suspect. He turned out to be 33-year-old B.A., who had previously been convicted multiple times and was wanted. The man was hiding in Naryn region.

Law enforcement officers went there and detained the suspect, who was then placed in a temporary detention facility. His involvement in similar crimes committed in Bishkek and Chui region is being established.
