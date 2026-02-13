Kyrgyzstan plans to phase out subsidies for heating enterprises

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree providing for the gradual discontinuation of subsidies to heat supply companies.

The document, signed on February 11, stipulates that measures to phase out subsidies will be implemented by 2033.

According to the Ministry of Energy, due to low tariffs, about 2 billion soms are allocated annually from the budget for subsidies to the population.

Earlier reports stated that the authorities plan to make the energy sector, including heating services, self-sufficient by 2030. This goal is also outlined in the country’s Development Program for the next four years. Currently, tariffs for both electricity and heat supply are being increased annually.