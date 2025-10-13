12:52
Fighting smog: Insulation of homes reduces coal consumption

Comprehensive home insulation reduces coal consumption, which can ultimately lead to improved air quality. Energy efficiency expert Zhanybek Kulumbetov announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the issue of combating smog is actively raised annually in the fall and winter, although it should be discussed year-round.

«There are about 70 new buildings around Bishkek, and about 70 percent of them are heated primarily by coal. This is due to several reasons. First, solid fuel is local and slightly cheaper than other energy sources. At the same time, most homes need improved thermal conditions, and we need to switch to comprehensive insulation,» Zhanybek Kulumbetov said.

He cited the example of Mongolia, where homes were equipped with high-quality boilers and electricity was provided free at night.

«Of course, we don’t have enough of these resources, but we’re offering other solutions. First and foremost, we need to insulate private homes. Energy-efficient buildings consume less energy. Last year, we implemented a project: we selected 12 homes of women in need of support (10 in Bishkek, two in Osh) and insulated them. As a result, their electricity consumption was halved, and two or three homes practically eliminated coal use. This way, we can improve the situation citywide while maximizing coverage,» Zhanybek Kulumbetov added.

He noted that heat pumps can serve as an alternative to stove heating.

The City Hall previously identified the following sources of air pollution:

  • heating of residential buildings — 29 percent;
  • transport — 27 percent;
  • dust raised by the wind — 21 percent;
  • emissions from combined heat and power plants and boiler houses — 11 percent;
  • industrial enterprises — 2 percent.
