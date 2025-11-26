Bishkek to start using locally produced heating technology

Locally manufactured heating equipment will be used in some residential buildings in Bishkek. Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev said in a video shared by the presidential press secretary, Askat Alagozov.

According to the mayor, each heating unit has a capacity of 10 megawatts and operates on gas. The equipment has passed testing and is ready for use.

«The cost of these heating units is 3–4 times lower than similar equipment from foreign companies, while maintaining comparable quality. The units will operate autonomously and will not depend on the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant,» Alagozov wrote.

The use of these units is expected to reduce heat transmission losses and eliminate reliance on a single facility in the heating system.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted in the video that six boilers are currently ready, capable of providing heat to 13,000–14,000 consumers.