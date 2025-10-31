15:42
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3

The heating season will officially begin in Bishkek on November 3. The City Hall’s press service reported.

On the night of November 3, personnel at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) will launch the main equipment for heat generation and transmission to Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise.

All systems are operating in enhanced mode, and technical personnel are ready to ensure a stable and timely heat supply.

The municipal enterprises Bishkekteploset and Bishkekteploenergo have completed preparations for the season. Technical services have switched to enhanced mode to quickly respond to potential appeals and emergencies.

Facilities will be supplied with heat in stages: first, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, maternity hospitals, and social welfare organizations. Heat will then be supplied to apartment buildings and the private sector.

Last year heating in Bishkek was turned on on October 22, and the year before that, on October 31.
link: https://24.kg/english/349291/
views: 83
Print
Related
Fighting smog: Insulation of homes reduces coal consumption
Heating and hot water tariffs increased in Kyrgyzstan from June 1, 2025
Kyrgyzstan holds off on raising heating tariffs by up to 75 percent
Second phase of hydraulic testing of heating networks begins in Bishkek
Energy Ministry proposes to increase heating tariffs from June 2025
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 17
Hot water temporarily turned off in Vostok-5 microdistrict
Several houses in 11th Bishkek microdictrict left without heating
Heat supply suspended in center of Bishkek
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
15:37
Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive presidential scholarships Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive president...
15:33
Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation
15:17
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
15:01
Sale of blood abroad banned, doctors required to work in public healthcare
14:41
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek