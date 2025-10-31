Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3

The heating season will officially begin in Bishkek on November 3. The City Hall’s press service reported.

On the night of November 3, personnel at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) will launch the main equipment for heat generation and transmission to Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise.

All systems are operating in enhanced mode, and technical personnel are ready to ensure a stable and timely heat supply.

The municipal enterprises Bishkekteploset and Bishkekteploenergo have completed preparations for the season. Technical services have switched to enhanced mode to quickly respond to potential appeals and emergencies.

Facilities will be supplied with heat in stages: first, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, maternity hospitals, and social welfare organizations. Heat will then be supplied to apartment buildings and the private sector.

Last year heating in Bishkek was turned on on October 22, and the year before that, on October 31.