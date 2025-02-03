19:22
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA

More than 1,800 citizens of Central Asian countries are subject to deportation from the United States. By the end of 2024, the country’s authorities have added 1,445,549 foreigners from different countries to the deportation list, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported in response to a request from Fox News journalists.

According to ICE, citizens of Mexico (252,044), Guatemala (253,413), Honduras (261,651) and El Salvador (203,822) are at the top of this list.

Representatives of China (37,908), Russia (3,518) and Central Asian countries: Uzbekistan (975), Kazakhstan (369), Kyrgyzstan (319), Tajikistan (149), Turkmenistan (40) are also on the list.

These individuals are not in custody, but a final decision has already been made regarding them.

Recall, immediately after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. administration decided to suspend the entry of migrants from Mexico by disabling CBP One app. This service, launched in 2023 under the Joe Biden administration, allowed migrants to make an appointment to enter the U.S. through official checkpoints.
link: https://24.kg/english/318797/
views: 170
