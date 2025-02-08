14:23
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Endangered Central Asian otters at risk of complete extinction in Kyrgyzstan

The results of the fauna study carried out in Kyzyl-Suu River basin of Chon-Alai district and the threat of extinction of the Central Asian river otter were discussed at the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan with the participation of representatives of the National Academy of Sciences, the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture, environmental activists and civil society leaders.

The results of field work and laboratory water analysis data were also presented.

Experts noted the disappearance of the Central Asian river otter, which is the top predator of river ecosystems and the stability of the population of which serves as an indicator of the well-being of water bodies. They believe that there are poorly studied rivers in the region, where isolated groups of these animals may survive.

The possibility of restoring the otter population by importing from other regions or nature reserves to restore the ecosystem and preserve biodiversity in the country was discussed.

Experts outlined the problem of the negative impact of trout farms on the disappearance of the otter.

The Central Asian river otter is a subspecies of the river otter, a mammal from the mustelid family. It lives in swamps and lakes. It is on the verge of complete extinction and is listed in the Red Book of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/319330/
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of farm animals
Camera traps capture endangered animals in Alatai Nature Park
Red-listed animals in Khan-Teniri park. Rare photos
Employees of Natural Resources Ministry seize another golden eagle
Kyrgyzstan has more than 26,500 species of plants and animals
Spring vaccination of domestic animals begins in Kyrgyzstan
Ecotechnical Inspectorate confiscates wolf sold at market
Rare species of vultures discovered in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of squirrels from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented
Dastan Bekeshev proposes to outlaw eating of dogs and cats
Popular
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
8 February, Saturday
14:14
Health Ministry receives all-in-one PCs for modernization of primary health care Health Ministry receives all-in-one PCs for modernizati...
13:51
Endangered Central Asian otters at risk of complete extinction in Kyrgyzstan
09:59
Number of Internet users in Kyrgyzstan increases by 2.4 percent
09:50
School to be built instead of demolished garages in Kok-Zhar microdistrict
09:43
Osaka Day to be held in Bishkek for the first time
7 February, Friday
21:26
Waste sorting point opened at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek