Endangered Central Asian otters at risk of complete extinction in Kyrgyzstan

The results of the fauna study carried out in Kyzyl-Suu River basin of Chon-Alai district and the threat of extinction of the Central Asian river otter were discussed at the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan with the participation of representatives of the National Academy of Sciences, the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture, environmental activists and civil society leaders.

The results of field work and laboratory water analysis data were also presented.

Experts noted the disappearance of the Central Asian river otter, which is the top predator of river ecosystems and the stability of the population of which serves as an indicator of the well-being of water bodies. They believe that there are poorly studied rivers in the region, where isolated groups of these animals may survive.

The possibility of restoring the otter population by importing from other regions or nature reserves to restore the ecosystem and preserve biodiversity in the country was discussed.

Experts outlined the problem of the negative impact of trout farms on the disappearance of the otter.

The Central Asian river otter is a subspecies of the river otter, a mammal from the mustelid family. It lives in swamps and lakes. It is on the verge of complete extinction and is listed in the Red Book of Kyrgyzstan.