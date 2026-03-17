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Kyrgyzstan monitors wildlife using satellite technology

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan continues to implement modern technologies for monitoring and preserving biodiversity. The use of high-tech equipment allows for the study of wild animals without interfering with their natural environment.

According to the ministry, specialists use a range of technical solutions to collect accurate data. Specifically, satellite collars are used to track animal migration routes, with their location data transmitted in real time via navigation systems.

Camera traps—automated cameras that record the presence of animals in the wild—remain a key tool. They help to count the numbers of elusive and rare species.

Furthermore, specialists use GPS navigators to accurately navigate in difficult terrain and record the coordinates of important objects, such as trails, habitats, and equipment installation points.

In the field, rugged smartphones are also used, allowing for rapid data collection, photography, and transmission, even in challenging environmental conditions. The ministry emphasized that the collected data forms the basis for developing strategies for the protection of rare species and the sustainable use of natural resources. Analysis of animal migration, their diet, and habitat changes helps take timely measures to protect ecosystems.
link: https://24.kg/english/366303/
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